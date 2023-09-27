"Competition between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer" - Robin Uthappa on India's starting XI for World Cup 2023

Robin Uthappa reckoned that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer will compete for a place in Team India's middle-order for their opening game of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Uthappa opined that the batter to score more runs in the final ODI against Australia is likely to get the nod for the Men in Blue's first game of the ICC event.

Uthappa made these remarks in his latest YouTube video (11:30). He said:

"There will be competition between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. The batter who will score more runs in the third ODI will start in the World Cup. The positions of the remaining batters seem set."

It is worth mentioning that Ishan Kishan won't feature in the third and final ODI between India and Australia on Wednesday due to illness.

Robin Uthappa also pointed out how skipper Rohit Sharma has looked in fine touch ahead of the showpiece event, adding (2:24):

"I love the fact that Rohit Sharma is playing according to his tried-and-tested ODI template. He is taking some time initially and then plays positively according to the situation. He is playing exceptionally well."

He also was hopeful of senior batter Virat Kohli shining on his return after a short break following the Asia Cup 2023 campaign. He said (2:41):

"The master is doing what he does well. It's good to see that he has gotten a break. He is fresh and is coming to play the last ODI against Australia and will then go straight into the World Cup, and we can hope very good things from him moving forward."

Notably, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the first two ODIs against Australia. They will be seen in action in the third encounter.

"Turning things around at the right time" - Robin Uthappa on India's recent form

Robin Uthappa highlighted how India successfully managed to stage a turnaround following their T20I series defeat to the West Indies earlier this year.

He suggested that India are peaking at the right time and seem set for a purple patch. Uthappa elaborated (0:12):

"India, after losing to West Indies, bounced back, won the Asia Cup, and sealed the Australia series, leading into the World Cup as the No. 1 ODI side. [They are] turning things around at the right time. I suspect that this is the start of a purple patch. When you look at things that are going on around this side and the results that the team is being delivering, I have a feeling that this is the start of a purple patch, and it is very good news for India."

The third ODI between India and Australia is a dead rubber, given that the hosts have already pocketed the series by winning the first two fixtures.