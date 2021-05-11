Consider England tour over if found positive on arrival in Mumbai, BCCI tells Team India players

The BCCI has made it clear to Team India that any player found positive on arrival in Mumbai will be out of contention for the England tour and the World Test Championship Final. The Board wants a secure bio-bubble in place before they fly out to England, and have advised players to keep themselves isolated before reaching Mumbai.

Team India will fly out to England on June 2 for the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent five-match Test series against England. They will first arrive in Mumbai on May 25, where Team India will be part of an 8-day domestic bubble.

A BCCI official speaking to The Indian Express confirmed that the board has warned Team India of the repercussions they face if they are found to be positive on arrival.

“The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer,” the BCCI official stated.

A positive result on arrival could have a severe impact on India's preparations for the upcoming games. With mandatory isolation requirements and quarantine restrictions, it will be very difficult for a player to make a comeback if he tests positive in the initial rounds of testing.

All the players, their families and Team India support staff will undergo rigorous testing upon their arrival in Mumbai. Since players and staff will be arriving from all over the country, the BCCI wants a secure bio-bubble in place.

“The players, support staff and families will be tested and two negative reports are required before they leave for Mumbai. It will be done in order to ensure that they are coming into the bubble without any infection. The players have also been given the option to travel by air or car to reach Mumbai,” the BCCI official mentioned.

Team India to take Covishield before flying out to England

Several players part of the squad, including skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since Team India will be in the UK by the time the players become eligible for the second dose, the BCCI has directed all players to get the Covishield vaccine. This will ensure that the AstraZeneca vaccine, called Covishield in India, can be made available to Team India in England later this year.

"For vaccination, BCCI has informed the players to take Covishield which they can get in England, and not Covaxin,” the BCCI official informed.

India will take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final on June 18. Virat Kohli’s men will then come up against England in a five-match Test series starting August 14.