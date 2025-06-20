"Couples insecure ho rahe the" - Arshdeep Singh's hilarious take on viral picture with Harshit Rana ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were recently spotted twinning by donning the same shirts ahead of the side's five-match away Test series against England. Arshdeep had a hilarious take on it as he cheekily suggested that couples were getting insecure seeing the two cricketers.

Rana shared an Instagram story of himself and Arshdeep wearing the same white-colored, relaxed-fit shirt. The left-arm pacer joked that Rana did the right thing by changing his outfit.

Screenshot of Harshit Rana's Instagram story that caught the attention of many fans.

Reacting to the viral picture, Arshdeep said in a Snapchat story:

"Bhai shukhar hai tune shirt change kar di. Pareshan kar rahe the log bahaut zyada aise. Goals ho rahe the, couples insecure ho rahe the bahaut zyada. (Brother, you've changed your shirt, thankfully. People were bothering a lot. It was goals and couples were getting insecure.)"

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh earned his maiden Test call-up after being picked for the England tour. Harshit Rana, on the other hand, was initially not part of the squad but later joined the team as a last-minute addition. He was part of the Indian team for two tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and picked up four wickets.

The five-match Test series between India and England is set to kick off on Friday, June 20. The opening encounter will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

"He's played county cricket" - Ricky Ponting urges India to pick Arshdeep Singh in playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting opined that India should include Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI on the England tour right from the first Test. The cricketer-turned-coach pointed out that the fast bowler understands the conditions well, given he's previously plied his trade in county cricket. He played five Division 1 matches for Kent in the 2023 season picking up 13 wickets at an average of 41.76.

Ponting has worked closely with Arshdeep during his stint as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach in the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Backing the 26-year-old to do well in England, he said on The ICC Review:

"I would actually have him in their Test team at the start. He's very skillful. I think the Dukes ball will help him in the UK as well. And I just think to have that point of difference, having a left-armer in your team, I think will be something that, if India don't do it then it'll be a bit of a surprise to me. He's played county cricket and he knows the conditions there as well.

"Arshdeep is close to six-foot-four, so he's going to get decent bounce...as we know in England the ball still swings when it is 30, 40 or 50 overs old. To have someone that's got that swing bowling ability and a left-armer I think is something that the Indian team should definitely look out for on that tour," he added.

Arshdeep Singh looked in impressive form during IPL 2025. With 21 scalps across 16 innings, he was PBKS' leading wicket-taker of the season.

