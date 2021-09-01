Watch: Akeal Hosein takes an insane catch in CPL 2021

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein caught everyone's attention with a stunning catch during the CPL 2021 game between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Chasing a target of 139 runs, the Guyana Amazon Warriors were setting themselves up for a victory, with 34 runs required in the last 18 balls. They had skipper Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King out in the middle, both of whom were going well.

However, Ravi Rampaul's 18th over changed the course of the game as he dismissed King off the first delivery. A visual spectacle from Akeal Hosein helped get rid of Nicholas on the next delivery.

Nicholas Pooran slapped a wide delivery outside the off-stump hard and it seemed as if the ball would carry over Akeal Hosein at the fence and fetch the batter a six. However, the 28-year-old pedaled back on the cover boundary, leaped up in the air and completed the catch with one hand.

The momentum carried Hosein back towards the boundary, but he managed to recover well and was just a few millimeters off the boundary as he completed the catch. Ravi Rampaul was pumped with this wicket and gave Pooran quite a send-off.

Here is the video of Akeal Hosein's catch:

A nail-biter of a CPL game between Guyana and Trinbago

Despite picking two wickets off two balls, Ravi Rampaul conceded 12 runs in the 18th over. 14 runs came off the next over from Isuru Udana and the Warriors needed only eight runs to win in the final over.

However, Akeal Hosein weaved his magic yet again, this time with the ball, as he only conceded seven runs, and the game went into a Super Over. Akeal Hosein finished with figures of 4-0-16-1.

His efforts, however, weren't enough to help the Trinbago Knight Riders win the game. In the Super Over, Sunil Narine did a fabulous job for the Knights, conceding only six runs while managing to pick up two wickets.

In reply, the Knight Riders only managed to score four runs from six balls courtesy of some splendid bowling from Romario Shepherd.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar