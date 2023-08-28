CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 12

The eighth day of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 featured an exciting doubleheader. In the 11th match, Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Jamaica Tallawahs quite comprehensively by a margin of 34 runs. In the 12th match, Trinbago Knight Riders returned to their winning ways over St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets.

Both these exhilarating games took place at Warner Park, Basseterre, and St Kitts and were dominated by batters with more than 700 runs being scored in total.

In the 11th game, after losing the toss, Guyana Amazon Warriors struck the right chords by putting up a massive total of 210/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. The middle-order duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul were impressive, both achieving their fifty-plus scores.

Romario Shepherd's cameo of 19*(9) was crucial in setting up a 200-plus total. Mohammad Amir, the JT bowler, stood out for his side with a three-wicket haul. Chris Green was economical with a spell of 2/28 in four overs.

Turning to the chase, Jamaica Tallawahs constantly lost wickets right from the start. Romario Shepherd's three-for played a pivotal role in Jamaica bagging a comprehensive victory. Dwaine Pretorius and Junior Sinclair bagged two wickets each. Imad Wasim’s 63-run knock was in vain for Tallawahs.

Jumping to the 12th match, Knight Riders forced Patriots to bat first and the latter managed to put up a total of 178/5 in 20 overs. Sherfane Rutherford's 62-run unbeaten knock was the standout performance from the Patriots. Sunil Narine shone with a three-wicket haul for Riders.

Knight Riders, during the chase, looked in proper control despite losing two early wickets. Nicholas Pooran came out all guns blazing with yet another fifty-plus score. They took just 17.1 overs to chase down the total with six wickets remaining.

Trinbago Knight Riders bag their first win of the competition

This is the first victory of the season for Trinbago Knight Riders. With this win, they propelled to the fourth position after carrying the wooden spoon for a long time. Saint Lucia Kings continue to stay on top with two wins and six crucial points.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, earlier in the day, bagged their second win of the competition to climb up to the second spot on the table. Jamaica Tallawahs slid down to the third rank. Barbados Royals and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots settled with fifth and sixth positions respectively.