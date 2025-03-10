"Cribbers might crib as Gambhir said" - Sunil Gavaskar's strong take after India clinch 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar claimed the current side to be the best in the world in white-ball cricket after their 2025 Champions Trophy title run. The Men in Blue won three group stage games, followed by hard-fought victories over Australia and New Zealand in the semifinal and final.

It meant back-to-back ICC title wins for India, having emerged victorious in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma's Men also finished as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup, losing to Australia in the grand finale after ten consecutive wins until that point.

Reflecting on India's white-ball dominance over the past two years, Gavaskar told India Today:

"Without a question, any team that reaches all three finalsthe 50-over final where they finished as runners-up, the T20 World Cup victory, and now the Champions Trophymust be considered the best white-ball team on the planet. There's no doubt whatsoever. Cribbers might crib, as Gambhir said, but to be able to reach all these finals, with no home advantage, and still win, speaks for itself."

India faced massive criticism from former and current players from the other sides for playing all their 2025 Champions Trophy games only in Dubai. Nevertheless, the side produced excellent all-round performances to remain unbeaten through the tournament.

Team India set all-time Champions Trophy record with 2025 title

Team India set an incredible record with their 2025 Champions Trophy title run. They became the first team in cricket history to win the Champions Trophy three times.

The Men in Blue were tied with Australia as the only two teams with two Champions Trophy wins, having triumphed in 2002 and 2013. India also remained undefeated in all three title runs at the Champions Trophy.

While they were joint-winners with Sri Lanka in the 2002 edition, the 2013 and 2025 victories were outright under MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. The latter also joined Dhoni as the only Indian captain with multiple ICC titles with the 2025 Champions Trophy victory.

