"Cricketers should know that Test cricket is the ultimate" - Wasim Akram blasts decision to rest Shaheen Afridi from SCG Test

Wasim Akram launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's decision to rest Shaheen Afridi for the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Despite Pakistan trailing 0-2 in the series, crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points are still up for grabs. Yet, the 23-year-old was surprisingly rested for the Sydney Test ahead of his first national captaincy assignment in the T20Is against New Zealand, starting January 12.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Akram highlighted the significance of Test cricket compared to the entertainment and finances of T20Is.

"Straight after this there are five T20s in New Zealand, and Shaheen's the captain. But T20 cricket, who cares? I understand, it's there for entertainment and it's there for financial gain for cricket boards, for players, but cricketers should know that Test cricket is the ultimate," said Akram.

The former Pakistan captain added:

"If we talk about what happened 20 years ago in this Test in Sydney, nobody knows what happened last night in T20. That's the difference. These guys have to understand and learn, if you want to be a great of the game or do you want to be a millionaire. You can become both but with a little more sense."

After a dismal first Test, where he finished with a combined 2/172, Afridi returned to his best in the MCG Test. The young sensation produced figures of 6/161, including a four-fer in the second innings to help Pakistan get closer to victory.

Yet, the visitors fell short by 79 runs to lose their 16th consecutive Test match in Australia.

"That's a real shocker for me" - Waqar Younis on Afridi's absence from the SCG Test

Afridi's duel with David Warner will be missed in the latter's final Test.

Another former Pakistan captain, Waqar Younis, echoed Wasim Akram's sentiments on Pakistan resting Shaheen Afridi for the final Test of the series in Australia.

With the side already without the injured Naseem Shah, Afridi's absence further weakens the bowling attack as they try to avoid a series whitewash.

"We play for Test match cricket. We don't play for T20s or one-day cricket. And if you're missing Test match cricket purely because you are being rested, I do not understand", said Waqar to Channel 7.

"That's a real shocker for me because I was expecting him to be a part of this Test match because he looked good in the previous match. He started feeling like the old Shaheen Afridi and started to swing the ball and the pace was getting better."

Afridi's workload has been a growing concern, with him bowling almost 100 overs over the first two Tests (30 more than second-place Nathan Lyon). The first T20I against New Zealand, which will be Afridi's first game as Pakistan captain in the shortest format, starts five days after the scheduled conclusion of the Sydney Test.

