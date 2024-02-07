"Crowds are now starting to come back to Test cricket" - Sir Ian Botham credits Bazball for rejuvenating red-ball format

Former England captain Sir Ian Botham credited the side's Bazball approach for drawing fans back to Test cricket.

The Bazball approach, an aggressive style of play, began when former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum took over as England's Test coach in mid-2022. Along with skipper Ben Stokes, the duo have since transformed England's style of Test cricket, leading to outstanding results.

Since the McCullum-Stokes association, England have won 14 out of 20 Tests with only a solitary draw.

Speaking on SENQ 693, Botham praised England's Bazball approach for attracting audiences back to Test cricket.

"You just have to look at the crowds. The crowds are now starting to come back to Test cricket. Playing against India 20-30 years ago in India, the grounds were heaving. Suddenly, the IPL came along and so did one-day cricket and the crowds then plummeted. People are now coming back and wanting to see (Bazball)," said Botham.

"You are entertainers at the end of the day and if you want people to come to the games, you have to entertain. They don’t want to see someone score 1.2 runs per hour, you want to see guys just boss the game. You are going to lose one or two games here or there but England have played 15 and won 12. England sells out games across all five days now which was just unheard of. Test cricket is now healthier than it has been for a long time," he added.

England are yet to lose a Test series in the Bazball period, tasting series wins against New Zealand and South Africa at home and inflicting a 3-0 whitewash on Pakistan away from home.

They are currently level with India at 1-1 after two Tests in the five-match series, with the games played in front of packed crowds.

"It’s rubbed off onto other teams" - Sir Ian Botham

Sir Ian Botham further believed the Bazball style of attacking cricket has even rubbed off on other teams around the globe.

The 2023 Ashes witnessed several counter-attacking knocks from players of both England and Australia, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw in a five-match series full of ebbs and flows.

“I think it’s rubbed off (onto other teams). Quite often, you see sides who are three or four wickets down and (the bowling team) seem to relax. When you’ve got your foot on the throat, you have got to keep it there and do the job. Test cricket has become more impressive which I think is important," said Botham.

England used the Bazball approach to tremendous effect in the opening Test against India, bouncing back from a 190-run first-innings defeat to script a memorable 28-run win.

The third Test between India and England will be played in Rajkot, starting on February 15.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App