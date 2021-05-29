Danish Kaneria has this radical pick as India skipper for the Sri Lanka tour

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has picked Sanju Samson as his choice for India's captain for the Sri Lanka tour in July. While Kaneria acknowledged that Shikhar Dhawan is the favorite to lead Team India in the limited-overs series, the former leg-spinner wants to see them groom Sanju Samson as the captain for the future.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in July against the island nation. The selectors are expected to announce a drastically different side as senior members of the team will be involved in the England tour.

Danish Kaneria believes India should look to groom Sanju Samson as captain for the future.

"Shikhar Dhawan is likely to get India's captaincy in Sri Lanka. Not Shaw, Samson… but Dhawan. But if it were up to me, I would have to go with Samson. We should be ready, that in future, if Virat is willing to step down as captain, then he should be the next in line. We have to be ready that if Kohli isn't around, we need to groom someone. So I would go with Samson but Dhawan remains a strong contender," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Sanju Samson was overlooked from the Indian squad for the limited-overs series against England at home earlier this year. In fact, the 26-year old is still awaiting his ODI debut. Hence, Kaneria's choice might seem a bit radical as Samson isn't a guaranteed starter in India's limited-overs team.

"I will go with a player who, in the future, can lead India"- Danish Kaneria on why Sanju Samson should be the captain of the Sri Lanka tour

Danish Kaneria further tried to justify his pick by explaining how Sanju Samson has time on his hands to improve as captain, whereas Shikhar Dhawan will not be around for long.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player in ODIs and T20Is. however, is he a long-term option to lead India in the future? Or Samson has the time and opportunity to improve himself going ahead? Or will Hardik Pandya be captaincy material? All these are tough questions. But as far as I am concerned, I will go with a player who, in the future, can lead India," Danish Kaneria added

Sanju Samson is yet to make his ODI debut, and hasn't taken his chances in whatever opportunity he has got in T20Is. The wicketkeeper-batsman averages 11.8 in seven T20I appearances. Samson's last appearance for India came in December 2020 against Australia.

