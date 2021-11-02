'Virat Kohli is an unsuccessful captain' - Danish Kaneria.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria minced absolutely no words in lashing out at the Indian cricket team post their loss to New Zealand. This comes at a time when India is staring at the prospect of elimination from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Danish Kaneria 261, Danish Kaneria made massive statements on the Indian team without cutting them any sort of slack. Danish Kaneria called out Indian skipper Virat Kohli and criticized him as an unsuccessful captain.

Citing the many reasons for India's struggles in the T20 World Cup thus far, Danish Kaneria said:

"There are a lot of reasons. The first one is Virat Kohli - he has been an unsuccessful captain. He made wrong team selections for the WTC final. Until he was there in Australia, India lost and then Ajinkya Rahane became the captain and led his team to a win. No doubt Virat Kohli is a big player but I have never seen captaincy potential in him. He has a lot of aggression but the decision making ability as a captain is missing in him."

Danish Kaneria also went after Indian Head Coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni, stating that the entire team management is to blame.

"Another reason is Ravi Shastri who has just disappeared. It seems as though he feels 'My time is up, the World Cup is the last in my tenure. I won't be there post this. So whatever happens let it happen' and he too has stepped aside. I won't blame MS Dhoni too much since he has just come into the side. Yet, he was part of the management and cricket involves all the 11 players as well as the management. So everybody is responsible. It's not an invidual sport but a team sport so the entire team is responsible", said Danish Kaneria.

"Where did Ishan Kishan come from during the New Zealand game?" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria then called out the team's unnecessary change in the opening combination after Virat Kohli had stated he would open the batting earlier this year. Danish Kaneria said:

"I cannot understand this conflict - Virat Kohli opens for RCB and stated that he will open in the World Cup as well. Once the World Cup comes closer he says that there aren't better openers than KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and they will open. Then where did Ishan Kishan come from during the New Zealand game? No doubt Rohit Sharma is the vice-captain but they ended up feeling that Trent Boult is ahead of him so they should try something different. They would be assuming that Rohit and Rahul will come out to open so if we sent Ishan Kishan to open their plans would flop. But Kane Williamson and New Zealand had Plans A, B and C ready."

Danish Kaneria felt that Ishan Kishan should have played, but in the batting spot of Hardik Pandya, rather than in the openers' slot.

"Whatever cards Kane Williamson played were right on top. Everybody performed for them. But India made a big mistake - they should not have changed the opening combination. They should have allowed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open. Yes they should have played Ishan Kishan - I would have also played him but in the position of Hardik Pandya", said Danish Kaneria.

Danish Kaneria also stated that with the Indian team almost out of the T20 World Cup, they have also removed the fun and excitement of the tournament.

"The Indian cricket team is almost out of the World Cup. They are being criticized and rightly so since India was being considered big favorites. It was said that no team comes close to India in this tournament. When the game against Pakistan was about to take place, it was said that Pakistan has to give India a walkover. No doubt India is a big team on paper but on the ground, they have been a zero."

"The kind of performance they have delivered after all the hype they have disappointed their fans in India. Along with it, they have also removed the fun and excitement of the World Cup with the way they have played", said Kaneria.

India lost to New Zealand in their Super 12 clash on Sunday

Sunday (October 31) saw the Indian cricket team play New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in their Super 12 clash. New Zealand completely outplayed them though, restricting the Indians to 110/7 before chasing down the total by 8 wickets and 33 deliveries to spare.

After consecutive losses against Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian team is on the brink of an early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2021.

The Indian batters failed to get their timing right and some impeccable bowling on the part of the Kiwis saw them muster only 110. Birthday boy Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets en route to a Player of the Match winning performance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India next play Afghanistan at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3) in what will be a must-win clash. That said, they now also rely on a lot of other results going their way if they are to qualify for the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Edited by Diptanil Roy