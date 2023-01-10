Create

"Dasun Shanaka deserves IPL contract" - Fans react as Sri Lanka captain scores an unbeaten 108 off 88 balls in IND vs SL 1st ODI

By James Kuanal
Modified Jan 10, 2023 10:38 PM IST
Dasun Shanaka
Dasun Shanaka led his team by example in 1st ODI against India on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka led from the front in the first ODI against Team India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. He scored an unbeaten 108 off 88 balls, including three sixes and 12 boundaries, even though it came in a losing cause.

The right-hander came in to bat when Sri Lanka were struggling at 136/4 in the 25th over. He stayed in the middle till the 50th over as wickets continued to fall on the other end. Sri Lanka, though, fell short by 67 runs to go down 0-1 in the three-match series.

Shanaka’s inning prompted netizens to question why he went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction last month despite having a base price of only ₹50 lakhs.

An user on Twitter even felt that the all-rounder should lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram in the upcoming IPL season.

Interestingly, SRH have bought all eight overseas players like nine other teams. Only Punjab Kings (PBKS) have one spot vacant for one foreign player with ₹12.4 crore in their purse.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Dasun Shanaka after he went unsold in the IPL auction. #INDvSL https://t.co/MKbuJQSATB
Can anyone explain why Dasun Shanaka went unsold at ipl auction?🧐 #INDvsSL
Dasun Shanaka thanked 🇮🇳 captain Rohit Sharma for withdrawing his run out appeal at the non-striker's end. @ImRo45 has won the hearts of millions of fans with his great gesture. 🥹🫶 https://t.co/0suY5jmgte
Dasun Shanaka deserves ipl contract...#INDvsSL
Highest scores by Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 captain in ODIs while chasing a 370+ target.108* - Dasun Shanaka vs IND, 2023 *** 90 - Kumar Sangakkara vs IND, 2009 75 - Angelo Mathews vs IND at, 2014#INDvSL https://t.co/pBDbX0n7l6
Dasun Shanaka is the new Gem of Srilanka. @dasunshanaka1 ❤️What a champion.🙌#INDvsSL @OfficialSLC https://t.co/r0l6xgScmH
Brilliant Hundred by Dasun Shanaka 🔥#INDvsSL
I think Dasun Shanaka would eventually be a part of IPL 2023 , as a replacement of any player who pulls out or gets injured #IPL #Cricket #DasunShanaka
Dasun Shanaka can lead sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL #IPL2023 #DasunShanaka #INDvsSL #ViratKohli𓃵 twitter.com/tejasxpatil/st…
Dasun shanaka officially added to my favourite srilankan player list alongwith kumar Sangakkara 😚❤️#INDvsSL
Well Deserved Century 👍Fought Like Champion Dasun Shanaka appreciation ❤️ heart winning inning...#DasunShanaka #INDvsSL #ViratKohli https://t.co/9HDv5gfolg
Century for Dasun Shanaka! 💯#INDvSL https://t.co/kEcwKdTi6l
Dasun Shanaka should indeed be given a chance.He could be next Angelo Matthews for SL twitter.com/sagarcasm/stat…
@KKRiders Is it seriously about the nationality? Or something else?🤔Because this guyDasun Shanaka is a serious talent. Well played @dasunshanaka1 #INDvsSL https://t.co/bYgRsyNV24

Dasun Shanaka’s century goes in vain as Team India take 1-0 ahead in the series

Virat Kohli’s 45th ODI century outshined Dasun Shanaka’s hundred as India began their ODI home season with a win. Kohli smashed 113 off 87 balls, including a maximum and 12 boundaries.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and young opener Shubman Gill also contributed 83 and 70 runs, respectively. The duo set the tone for India to score big as the hosts posted 373/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Kasun Rajitha was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. He picked up three wickets but conceded 88 runs in his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Dilshan Madhushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva took one wicket apiece.

For his stupendous knock of 113 off 87 deliveries, @imVkohli is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/ecI40guZuB

In response, Sri Lanka lost early wickets, but Pathum Nissanka (72), Dhanajaya de Silva (47) and Shanaka helped the visitors cross the 300-run mark.

Umran Malik was India's best bowler, with figures of 3/57. Mohammed Siraj also bagged two wickets, while Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket each.

The two teams will next lock horns at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...