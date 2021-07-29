IND vs SL 2021: [Watch]- Dasun Shanaka grabs a stunning return catch to dismiss Nitish Rana 

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka claimed a stunning return catch to dismiss India's last recognizable batsman, Nitish Rana. The medium-pacer bowled a back of the hand delivery which completely deceived Rana.

WHAT A CATCH! Dasun Shanaka dismissed Nitish Rana, caught and bowled for 6(15).



The left-handed batsman aimed to sneak a single off the ball, which was the final delivery of the ninth over. However, he was put off by the slowness of the delivery and ended up chipping the delivery right into the follow-through of Shanaka.

Despite trumping Rana with the delivery, the skipper had his work cut out, with the ball traveling to his weaker left side. Shanaka timed his jump to perfection and successfully completed the catch to send Rana back into the pavilion. Shanaka has been prolific, much like the rest of the Sri Lankan bowling unit. The all-rounder has bowled two overs at the expense of only four runs.

Shanaka and co. have India in all sorts of trouble

Electing to bat first after winning the toss and handing a debut to pacer Sandeep Warrier, Team India had an ominous start. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a duck by Dushmanta Chameera.

Things took a turn for the worse as the young pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal were involved in a huge mix up that resulted in the dismissal of the latter. In-form Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice in quick succession to remove Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Nitish Rana's dismissal was in a way the final nail in the coffin for the visitors as they do not have any batsmen left. Team India are also staring at the proposition of being bowled out for their lowest ever total in the format.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav are at the crease at the moment with the score reading 43-5 after 12 overs being bowled.

