"David Warner coming in is a great sign for India" - Deep Dasgupta

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta has opined the inclusion of a partially-fit David Warner in the Australian side for the Sydney Test will be an advantage for India.

David Warner injured his groin during the second ODI of India's tour to Australia and has not yet fully recovered. But the hosts are desperate to have him a part of their playing XI for the third Test against India, considering their frailties at the top of the order.

During a discussion on Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta and Pragyan Ojha shared their thoughts on Australia going down that route.

Deep Dasgupta observed Australia opting to play a less than 100 percent fit David Warner is a welcome sign for India.

"David Warner coming in is I think a great sign for India. That shows the desperation in the Australian side. And Warner has already mentioned in his press conference that he cannot lunge and if you have a groin injury it will be difficult to get onto the front foot," said Dasgupta

He reasoned the Indian bowlers can exploit David Warner's restricted movements and plan against him accordingly.

"I think it will be comparatively easier for the bowlers to plan against David Warner which is ideally very difficult especially when you are playing in Australia because he is so good. But with his injury, you know there will be certain movements where he will be restricted with," added Dasgupta

Ashwin and Jadeja will make David Warner stretch forward on every ball: Pragyan Ojha

David Warner is likely to feel the pain if he is made to stretch forward

Pragyan Ojha was asked if the Indian spinners will be itching to have a go at David Warner if he is unable to lunge forward. He responded by revealing the groin plays a crucial part in a batsman's movements and the injury can certainly be taken advantage of.

"That is brilliant when you see someone who is not able to move his feet that easily because of the injury that he has got. It is a groin injury and every movement that you do depends on your reflexes and the groin," said Ojha

Pragyan Ojha pointed out that before getting to the spinners, David Warner will first have to counter the threat of the Indian seamers. He signed off by observing that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will surely make the dashing opener lunge forward on every delivery if he does happen to face them.

"And if you are not hundred percent fit, first thing he has to do is that he has to survive against the seamers with the swing and off the wicket movement. And then when Ashwin and Jadeja come in, they will make sure every ball they bowl they will want him to stretch and step forward. When the batsman of his stature is not comfortable somewhere, you attack him on his weakness," concluded Ojha

Justin Langer has already confirmed that Australia would be fielding David Warner in their playing XI for the New Year's Test starting on January 7. It will be interesting to see if Ajinkya Rahane opts to give the new ball to Ashwin to exploit the southpaw's discomfiture.