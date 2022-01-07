“He knows exactly what I’m about” - David Warner on Aaron Finch’s support ahead of T20 World Cup

Australian opener David Warner has admitted it was amazing to have the kind of support he received from Aaron Finch amid question marks surrounding his form heading into the T20 World Cup. Warner termed the Australian white-ball captain someone who understands him really well.

Warner headed into the T20 World Cup on the back of a horror IPL 2021 campaign, where he was first sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper and then dropped from their playing XI as well. The southpaw, however, responded to critics in emphatic fashion, bagging the Player of the Tournament award as Australia lifted their maiden men’s T20 World Cup title. Warner smashed 289 runs in seven matches in the tournament.

In a post-match presentation following Australia’s triumph, Finch revealed he had told coach Justin Langer a few months back that Warner would be the Player of the Tournament. On how he would respond to the kind of faith Finch showed in him, Warner admitted on the chat show Backstage with Boria:

“It makes a massive difference. I know that, leading Sunrisers and having captained my country, you have to give praise, you have to support every single player. Doesn’t matter that if they are in form, out of runs, you support them 100 percent.”

Warner added about the camaraderie he shares with Finch:

“I have known Aaron for a very long time. He is one of my best mates. He knows exactly when I am in the right frame of mind. He knows exactly what I’m about. To have that support is amazing. He knows that you don’t need to poke me the slightest bit. I am always going to have that presence and energy about me. But if you give me anything extra to get me going, look out.”

Warner scored 49 off 30 in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan and 53 off 38 in the final versus New Zealand.

“It was bizarre” - David Warner reflects on T20 World Cup triumph

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda World Cups

Champions Trophy

T20 World Cup



Aaron Finch completes Australia's limited-overs trophy cabinet



#T20WorldCup #Australia #NewZealand #NZvAUS World CupsChampions TrophyT20 World CupAaron Finch completes Australia's limited-overs trophy cabinet #T20WorldCup Final 5️⃣ World Cups2️⃣ Champions Trophy 1️⃣ T20 World CupAaron Finch completes Australia's limited-overs trophy cabinet 🙌#T20WorldCup #Australia #NewZealand #NZvAUS #T20WorldCupFinal https://t.co/Vw3hRC0zPD

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, not many experts backed Australia to do well. They were hammered 1-4 in West Indies and Bangladesh, playing with a weakened squad. Conditions in the UAE were also not expected to favor the Aussies.

Reflecting on Australia’s famous win, Warner commented:

“Winning the World Cup is absolutely amazing. You go back to the start of the tournament. If you thought that Australia were going to play New Zealand in the World Cup final, people would think that we are mad.”

Warner admitted that the conditions didn’t suit them, but added that the Aussies somehow just enjoyed themselves throughout the tournament. He stated:

“There was no swing, the wickets were slow. You’re thinking a sub-continent team would probably take it to us. It was bizarre. We were all having so much fun as a group that when you are on the field, you forget what you have to do, and it just happens.”

Warner termed the eight-wicket loss to England in the group stage as the turning point for Australia in the World Cup. He explained:

“I always feel you need to lose one game in a tournament to say - bang, you need to sharpen up. That’s what happened. The best thing England did was beat us like they did. That’s exactly where it started.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia lifted their maiden men’s T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand in the final by eight wickets. Chasing a stiff 173, they got home in 18.5 overs as Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls.

Edited by Samya Majumdar