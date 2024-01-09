Deepti Sharma jumps to 2nd place in latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers

India Women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma has jumped to the second spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers, released on Tuesday, January 9.

The off-spinner (723 rating points) returned with figures of 2/24 and 2/22 in the first two T20Is against Australia Women to overtake South Africa’s Nonkululeko Mlaba (722). England's Sophie Ecclestone stays at the top with 777 rating points.

Deepti (381) also solidified her position at number four on the T20I all-rounder's rankings with a score of 30 in the second T20I, overtaking Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner (398).

On the other hand, Georgia Wareham rose 15 spots to 28th (571) after three wickets in two games. Meanwhile, Titas Sadhu climbed 50 places to 92nd (358) after her four-wicket haul in the opening match.

On the batting front, Australia captain Alyysa Healy (636) broke into the top 10 list, leapfrogging compatriot Gardner. India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana consolidated her fourth spot with knocks of 54 and 23.

Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry climbed two spots to 19th (590) after scoring 30s in her first two outings. Phoebe Litchfield also jumped 26 places to 52nd (440) following decent scores of 49 (32) and unbeaten 18 (12).

As far as the series is concerned, India won the first T20I by nine wickets before Australia fought back with a six-wicket win. The two teams will square off in the series decider at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai today (Tuesday, January 9).

Megan Schutt climbs to No.2 spot in latest ICC ODI rankings

Australia Women speedster Megan Schutt has risen to second place with 672 rating points in the latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. That came as she bagged 2/23 in the third ODI against India Women. Schutt, however, is still behind Sophie Ecclestone (746) at the top. Meanwhile, Georgia Wareham’s 3/23 helped her climb six spots to 12th (565).

On the other hand, Shreyanka Patil jumped 66 spots to 62nd following her three-wicket haul in the third and last ODI.

In batting, Phoebe Litchfield’s century helped her rise nine places to 23rd.

For the unversed, Australia completed a 3-0 clean sweep against India in the ODI series.

