"Dekh na, Dekh na.. DravidBall"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India completely dominate England on Day 1 of 1st Test in Hyderabad

Team India put on a dominating performance on day 1 of the opening Test against England on Thursday (January 25) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first earlier in the morning on a dry pitch. India's spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/88), Axar Patel (2/33), and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/68) spun a web around the English batters and dismantled their line-up.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) also chipped in with a fine spell as they bundled out England for 246 in 64.3 overs. Ben Stokes (70) led the charge for the visiting team with a fighting knock of 70 (88). Jonny Bairstow (37), Ben Duckett (35), and a couple of others got starts but failed to convert them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal then played a blistering knock of 76 (70) to power India to 119/1 in 23 overs at stumps on day 1. Rohit Sharma (24) supported Jaiswal well as they put on 80 runs for the first wicket to lay down a decent platform. After Rohit's departure, Shubman Gill (14*) played watchfully and saw off the remaining overs in the company of Jaiswal till the end of the day.

The high-octane action that unfolded on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England enthralled cricket fans.



"We maybe gave 30-40 runs more than we would have liked"- Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

After the conclusion of the play on Day 1, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on their bowling performance, saying:

"I thought it was pretty interesting in the first session. Maybe there was a bit of moisture, you can't really say for sure how the pitch is going to behave. Initially I thought there was a bit more speed because of the moisture and thereafter it just slowed down.

On his thought process while bowling, he added:

"Not enough speed to carry to the slip fielder. So you had to mix the pace up and not give consistent runs on this surface. I thought 246 was a competitive total and we maybe gave 30-40 runs more than we would have liked. But the start Jaiswal and Rohit gave was great. If someone goes on to get a hundred tomorrow it'll be great.

Do you think England can make a comeback on day 2 with a strong bowling performance? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

