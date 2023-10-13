"Devon Conway is home, so he will feel extremely comfortable" - Aakash Chopra on NZ vs BNG World Cup 2023 clash in Chennai

Aakash Chopra reckons Devon Conway will feel at home when New Zealand square off against Bangladesh in their World Cup 2023 clash in Chennai on Friday, October 13.

The Kiwis head into the clash after registering convincing wins against England and the Netherlands in their first two games. On the other hand, the Tigers started their campaign with an emphatic win against Afghanistan but suffered a mauling at the hands of England in their second game.

Previewing Friday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Kane Williamson will be a welcome addition to the Black Caps lineup. He also feels Conway will enjoy being back at his Indian Premier League (IPL) home ground, as he plays for the Chennai Super Kings. Chopra said (5:10):

"They are saying that Williamson will become available. It's great if that's the case. You will see him playing this match. He will be needed in batting here because this is that sort of a pitch. Devon Conway is home, so he will feel extremely comfortable."

While observing that Will Young's half-century in the last match will hold him in good stead, he added that the New Zealand skipper merits a place in the lineup. Chopra said:

"He will be there with Will Young, who scored runs in the last match. So he will come with some confidence for sure but Kane Williamson has a place in this team 10 out of 10 times."

Young, who was dismissed for a duck in the World Cup 2023 opener, played a 70-run knock against the Netherlands. Williamson missed New Zealand's first two games of the tournament due to a ligament tear suffered in the IPL but is available for the clash against Bangladesh.

"Don't know how Daryl Mitchell will play against spin" - Aakash Chopra

Daryl Mitchell has been one of New Zealand's star performers lately. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra isn't too sure about Daryl Mitchell continuing his excellent recent run in Chennai. He elaborated (5:35):

"Rachin Ravindra has been giving extremely amazing performances - left-arm spin, batting. I feel Tom Latham could be an important player here. Don't know how Daryl Mitchell will play against spin because it will be a test of spin."

While highlighting Bangladesh's spin-bowling might, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that neither team has a good record at Chepauk. He observed:

"Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan - the three of them together will bowl a lot of spin. There will be 30 overs of spin and it will be quality spin. However, Bangladesh have never won here although they have played only one match. New Zealand have won one out of their four matches."

Chopra concluded by saying that the India-Australia match suggests that spinners are expected to rule the roost at the venue. However, he still believes the scales are tilted towards New Zealand heading into the game.

Poll : Will Devon Conway score 50+ runs against Bangladesh? Yes No 0 votes