Dimuth Karunaratne gets out for 14 in his final innings and gets applauded by Australians in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Dimuth Karunaratne’s final innings in Test cricket ended with his dismissal for 14 runs on Day 3 (Saturday, February 8) of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. The game is being played at the Galle International Stadium.

The dismissal came on the first ball of the 13th over in Sri Lanka’s second innings. Matthew Kuhnemann bowled a floated delivery outside off, and Karunaratne attempted to drive through the covers but got an inside edge that went straight into the keeper’s hands.

The 36-year-old, in his final Test, was dismissed for 14 off 28 balls, leaving Sri Lanka at 33-2 after 12.1 overs.

Here’s a video of the wicket:

As Karunaratne made his way back to the pavilion, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon congratulated the veteran batter, while the rest of the Australian team applauded in respect. Dinesh Chandimal also embraced him as Karunaratne raised his bat to the crowd on his way to the dressing room.

Here’s a video of the moment:

The southpaw concluded his Test career with 100 matches, scoring 7,222 runs at an average of 39.25, which includes 39 fifties and 16 centuries.

Australia take a 157-run first-innings lead in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka struggled in their first innings, managing only 257 runs. In reply, Australian skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey led the charge with centuries. By the end of Day 2, Australia had reached 330-3, with Smith on 120 and Carey on 139.

On Day 3, Sri Lanka's bowlers made a strong comeback, with Prabath Jayasuriya claiming three quick wickets, dismissing Smith (131), Carey (156), and Josh Inglis (0). Beau Webster added 31, but the rest of the lower order faltered as Australia collapsed from 350-3 to 414 all out. Nevertheless, the visitors managed to secure a vital 157-run first-innings lead.

Meanwhile, the hosts once again appeared vulnerable. At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 59-3 after 20 overs in their second innings, still trailing by 98 runs, with Angelo Mathews (17) and Kamindu Mendis (4) at the crease.

