Discarded Team India batter attends ENG vs IND 2025 women’s 3rd T20I [In Picture]

Veteran Indian and Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane was in attendance during the third T20I of the five-game series between England Women and India Women. The game was played on Friday, July 4, at the Kennington Oval in London.

The 37-year-old shared a glimpse of his presence at the stadium through an Instagram story, posting a picture with the caption:

“Supporting Indian Women’s cricket team at the Oval.”

Ajinkya Rahane attends ENG vs IND 2025 women’s 3rd T20I (Image via Instagram-@ajinkyarahane)

Speaking of the game, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. The opening pair of Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge got England off to a flying start, stitching together a brilliant 137-run partnership off just 92 balls.

Dunkley scored 75 off 53 deliveries, while Wyatt-Hodge contributed a quickfire 66 off 42. However, the rest of the batting lineup faltered, as England Women managed 171/9 at the end of their 20 overs. Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma were the pick of the bowlers for India, claiming three wickets each.

In reply, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on a solid 85-run stand in just 54 balls. Mandhana anchored the innings with a composed 56 off 49 deliveries, while Verma added an explosive 47 off 25.

The match came down to the final over, with India needing 12 runs to win and six wickets in hand. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur were at the crease, but Lauren Bell held her nerve brilliantly, sealing a five-run win for England. With this victory, the hosts kept the series alive, narrowing the deficit to 1-2 after three matches.

Ajinkya Rahane’s Knight Riders endured a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane was last seen in action leading the three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2025 edition of the tournament. He had a fairly decent run with the bat, scoring 390 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.45 and a strike rate of 147.72, including three half-centuries.

However, KKR had a disappointing campaign overall, missing out on a playoff spot after finishing eighth on the points table with 12 points.

