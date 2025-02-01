“Do it like Hardik Pandya” - Former Pakistan cricketer’s advice for Sanju Samson after IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has suggested that the under-fire Sanju Samson increase his range of shots like Hardik Pandya after he got out against England in the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday, January 31. He advised Samson to play hook shots instead of pull shots.

The 53-year-old added that Samson needs to execute pull shots better by citing the example of Pandya, who smashed four sixes in his 53-run knock. The remarks came after Samson departed for just one run off three balls, caught at deep square leg.

The wicketkeeper-batter has returned with poor scores of 26, five, three, and one run in the series done by pace on all occasions, courtesy of a 150+ kmph bowling display from England speedsters.

Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel:

“What mistake Sanju is making? He’s playing pull shots and not hook shots. If he wants to play a pull shot, do it like Hardik Pandya, who smacked one over mid-on or play towards mid-wicket.” (1:22)

The cricketer-turned-YouTuber further lauded Pandya for his power-packed batting display against England as India won the game by 15 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Ali also credited Shivam Dube (53 off 34) as the duo shared an 87-run partnership after the Men in Blue were reduced to 79/5. He said:

“It looked like Pandya was full of aggression. The 87-run partnership [between Pandya and Shivam Dube] created a base.” (2:30)

“He showed his game and class” – Kamran Akmal lauds Hardik Pandya

Kamran Akmal also shared similar sentiments, lauding Hardik Pandya for his aggressive game. The 43-year-old stressed how the all-rounder has lived up to the tag of a finisher. He said on his YouTube channel:

“In the last five to seven overs, Hardik Pandya is very dangerous. He didn’t see whether Jofra Archer was bowling or whether Saqib had taken three wickets. He showed his game and class. Excellent and match-winning all-rounder.” (2:15)

Besides 53, Hardik also smashed 40 off 35 balls in a losing effort in the third T20I. With the ball, he has bagged five wickets in his four outings.

