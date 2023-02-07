Former keeper-batter Saba Karim believes that Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have an edge over Australia's Nathan Lyon, especially when playing at home.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Karim pointed out that Ashwin and Jadeja create doubts in the minds of batters. He noted that Jadeja has a delivery that goes with the arm, while Ashwin has a number of variations up his sleeve.

Referring to Australia's veteran off-spinner, he opined that most of Lyon's wickets come from inside edges. He also highlighted that the seasoned bowler doesn't have a carrom ball to attack the outside edge of right-handed batters.

Comparing the spin bowling options of both teams, Karim said:

"Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja complement each other. They don't give batters any space to score runs easily as they both can attack the edge of the bat. Jadeja's ball can come in and can also turn away.

"Ashwin can get the inside edge with his regular off-spinners and his carrom ball increases the chances of the outside edge. Not many teams have such a bowling combination. The majority of Nathan Lyon's wickets come from inside edges. He doesn't have the carrom ball."

Notably, spinners are expected to play a big role in the upcoming four-match Test series between the two cricketing giants.

Lyon is a proven campaigner who has 460 Test scalps to his name and will be Australia's best bet on these surfaces. He has an impressive record on Indian soil, having picked up 34 wickets in seven Test matches.

"India have a very balanced bowling attack" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim further stated that while spinners are likely to dominate the proceedings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Team India also have a formidable fast bowling lineup.

He stressed that the presence of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj will be a big advantage for the hosts, given their ability to utilize the reverse swing well. Karim claimed that the visiting team will be under a lot of pressure during the series.

"India have a very balanced bowling attack," the 55-year-old added. "However, the spinners still have the upper hand. But our pace bowlers also back them up brilliantly. They know how to extract reverse swing in Indian conditions. It is very important to go into the match with the right fast bowlers."

"We have Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami who have done exceptionally well in these conditions," he continued. "Mohammed Siraj is another emerging pacer who knows where to pitch the ball and how to use the reverse swing. The Australian batters are under great pressure, as they will be facing a tough bowling attack."

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is set to kick off on Thursday, February 9. The opening encounter will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

