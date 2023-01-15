"Doesn't deserve to be dropped" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on Kuldeep Yadav ahead of 3rd ODI vs SL

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes that Kuldeep Yadav should be a part of Team India's playing XI for their upcoming third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Speaking to India News Sports, Sharma pointed out that Kuldeep made a significant impact in the second ODI of the series. The left-arm spinner bagged three wickets in the fixture and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his bowling exploits.

The veteran coach also highlighted that leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's performances haven't been up to the mark lately. He also reckoned that the Indian team management should persist with Kuldeep, given his impressive form.

"Kuldeep Yadav doesn't deserve to be dropped from the playing XI for the third ODI," Rajkumar said. "He bowled exceptionally well in the previous match. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, has proved to be quite expensive of late."

BCCI @BCCI -wicket victory in the second



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…

@mastercardindia For his impressive performance with the ball, @imkuldeep18 gets the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia register a-wicket victory in the second #INDvSL ODIScorecard For his impressive performance with the ball, @imkuldeep18 gets the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia register a 4⃣-wicket victory in the second #INDvSL ODI 👏👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… @mastercardindia https://t.co/jrSGU8JrB7

Notably, Chahal was unavailable for selection for the second ODI due to a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in Guwahati. Kuldeep, who replaced the leg spinner in the team's playing XI, was instrumental in India bundling out Sri Lanka for a sub-par score of 215. The hosts chased down the target to win the match by four wickets.

"It's a good thing that he has been given enough time to get fit" - Rajkumar Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah

Rajkumar Sharma further stated that Jasprit Bumrah's availability will be key for Team India in their forthcoming four-match home Test series against Australia.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to commence on February 9 in Nagpur. Bumrah, who has been struggling with a back injury since September last year, hasn't been added to the squad for the first two Tests. However, he might return for the final two Tests.

Sharma emphasized that the team management has done the right thing by giving more time to the Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster to get fit.

"India need Jasprit Bumrah," he added. "He is one of the leading fast bowlers in the world and is very experienced. It is going to be a very tough series and it is important for him to get fit before that. It's a good thing that he has been given enough time to get fit ahead of the Test series."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Suryakumar Yadav included in the squad



#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus India’s squad for the first two Test against Australia 🤩Suryakumar Yadav included in the squad India’s squad for the first two Test against Australia 🤩Suryakumar Yadav included in the squad 🔥#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus https://t.co/O1wX7HM3US

Bumrah was set to return to action with the ongoing three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, the right-arm fast bowler was eventually ruled out of the rubber with slight discomfort during post-recovery training in Mumbai.

Poll : 0 votes