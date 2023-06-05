"Don’t get too excited if there is a bit of bounce" - Wasim Akram's advice to Indian pacers ahead of WTC 2023 final

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram recently shared words of wisdom for the Indian pacers ahead of the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval, starting on Wednesday, June 7.

Akram, who picked up over 900 wickets in his illustrious international career, urged the Indian pacers to remain patient with the new ball against the Aussie batters.

Speaking on the ICC, Wasim Akram said:

"These guys are experienced, and they shouldn’t get carried away (with the new ball).We all know it swings for 10 to 15 overs, so don't give away extra runs in the first 10 to 15 overs as a fast bowler. (Early on) don’t get too excited if there is a bit of bounce as that is what the Australians want."

Akram picked up 53 wickets in 14 Tests in England. His best figures in the country came at the Oval when he picked up 6/67 in the fifth Test of the English tour in 1992. Speaking of the Oval pitch, Wasim said:

"This pitch normally favours teams from the sub-continent, but whenever we toured here... it was always at the end of August or start of September. This one is in June, the square is different, fresh square, and the ball is different altogether as a Dukes."

The Oval is historically renowned as one of the better batting wickets in England, with an average score of 320 in 67 Tests.

Team India has won only two of their 14 Tests at the Oval, with five losses and seven draws.

"Australia is slightly favorites" - Wasim Akram makes his pick for the WTC 2023 Final

Wasim Akram picked Australia to start as slight favorite against India in the WTC final at the Kennington Oval.

While the teams have a similar winning percentage of around 40 percent at the Oval, the former Pakistan captain felt that the English conditions could suit the Aussies better.

When asked to make his prediction for the summit clash, Wasim Akram said:

"Australia is slightly favorites, however, it depends on weather as well, and I think weather will be excellent, like the way it is, the toss is also crucial and pitch also matters but Australia are slightly favorites".

Akram also had high praise for fellow left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc by saying:

"Mitchell Starc is a very good left arm pacer and among youngsters Shaheen Afridi. He just needs to stay injury free. He should not drop his pace. In Test matches pace is important and in T20s variation."

Despite Australia finishing atop the points table for this WTC cycle, India recently defeated them in the Border Gavaskar Trophy by a scoreline of 2-1.

India has also beaten Australia in eight of their last 16 Tests (4 draws), including four consecutive series wins dating back to 2016/2017.

