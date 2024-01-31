Don’t get overexcited and go for a turning pitch” - Aakash Chopra cautions India ahead of Visakhapatnam Test 

Former opener Aakash Chopra believes that India should refrain from preparing a rank turner for the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam as such a ploy could backfire on them. Pointing out the Indian batting unit’s lack of form, he opined that a decent surface would augment the hosts’ chances of victory.

India are trailing 1-0 in the five-match Test series, having gone down to England by 28 runs in Hyderabad. Chasing 231, the hosts got all out for 202 in their second innings. India have also suffered multiple setbacks ahead of the second Test, with senior batter KL Rahul and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the game due to injury.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra commented that, given the circumstances, preparing a rank turner for Visakhapatnam does not sound like a smart move.

“There is a problem with self-doubt. If we prepare a good pitch, they [England] play better than us. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are in poor form. We do not have Rahul. Virat Kohli was already absent. Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder is also not there. Suddenly, you are stuck,” Chopra said.

“I feel they should play on a good pitch. Don’t get overexcited and go for a turning pitch. Your batters do not have form. In such a situation, the spinners of both sides become equally effective. They do not have accuracy, but how does it matter? Tom Hartley begins bowling like Bishan Bedi and Joe Root becomes Muttiah Muralitharan,” he added cheekily.

Chopra admitted that on a decent surface, England will come hard at India, but advised the hosts to pick wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and hope that he can bamboozle England's batters.

“Of their last three Tests at home, India have not won even one” - Aakash Chopra

Following the defeat in Hyderabad, India are now winless in their last three home Tests. They have lost two and one ended in a draw. The hosts lost the Indore Test on a rank turner to Australia and then drew the Ahmedabad Test on a flat surface before going down to England in Hyderabad.

Analyzing India’s disappointing performances in recent home Tests, Chopra admitted that there is cause for concern.

“Of their last three Tests at home, India have not won even one. In fact, they have lost two, while one match ended in a draw. They prepared a rank turner in Indore and it backfired even though Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were available. India then prepared a flat pitch in Ahmedabad and the boring match ended nin a draw,” he said.

“For Hyderabad, the pitch was a decent one. It could have been better to be fair. Maybe there was a bit too much turn on Day 1. There is bounce and pace in Hyderabad and I feel there was an attempt to nullify that, which was not ideal,” Chopra added.

India had the upper hand in Hyderabad after gaining a 190-run first innings lead. But Ollie Pope’s 196 turned the Test around after which Hartley bowled England to victory with a seven-fer on debut.

