"Don't know if anyone can break such a record" - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's 50th ODI hundred

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly showered praise on Virat Kohli for breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most centuries in ODI cricket.

Kohli surpassed Tendulkar during India's 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday by registering his 50th ton in the format. He scored 117 runs in the encounter, playing a big role in the team's 70-run win in the knockout fixture.

Ganguly opined that breaking Kohli's century record won't be an easy feat for other cricketers. He also pointed out that the seasoned campaigner's career is far from over, and he would continue to play for a few more years.

Speaking to news agency PTI, he said:

"I don't know if anyone can break such a record. And this is when Virat Kohli is not finished yet. He is only 35, and he will play more for India. It is a monumental achievement."

Notably, during his knock against New Zealand, Virat Kohli also became the first-ever batter to cross the 700-run mark in a single World Cup edition. He bettered Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 673 runs, which the Master Blaster achieved in the 2003 World Cup.

Kohli has currently amassed 711 runs from 10 matches at an average of 101.57.

"When he got to 49, we all thought it was a huge achievement" - Sourav Ganguly on Sachin Tendulkar's record

Sourav Ganguly, who played all his life with Sachin Tendulkar, added that everyone felt the Little Master's record would remain intact.

Congratulating Virat Kohli for going past Tendulkar, Ganguly added:

"I played with Sachin Tendulkar all my life, and when he got to 49, we all thought it was a huge achievement. So, congratulations to Virat Kohli. The way he has batted in this World Cup has just been fascinating."

The former BCCI president also wished Team India good luck for the all-important final.

"It has been fascinating to see how the team has played in this World Cup. It is just unreal and fantastic to watch. Good wishes to every member of the team for the final match. he added.

India will take on Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.