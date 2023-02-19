"Don't know what Australia were trying to prove" - Ian Chappell questions Matthew Kuhnemann's selection

Former cricketer Ian Chappell has questioned Australian team management for including uncapped left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann in their playing XI for the second Test against India in Delhi.

He seemed unimpressed with the visiting team's decision to go with Kuhnemann over spin-bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar. He also claimed that the Indian batters wouldn't have much trouble negating Kuhnemann in the Test series.

Chappell pointed out that Pat Cummins and Co. preferred Kuhnemann over Agar, despite the fact that the former was not even picked in the initial squad for the Border-Gavskar Trophy. Expressing displeasure over the team selection, he told ESPNcricinfo:

"I don't know what Australia were trying to prove with Matthew Kuhnemann. From what I saw of Kuhnemann, I don't think he is going to frighten too many Indian batters.

"You look at Kuhnemann coming in the side ahead of Ashton Agar, you'd think that Agar must be bowling really badly if suddenly Kuhnemann is a better option than him. I think there was a bit of panic in the Australian camp."

Notably, Kuhnemann was added to Australia's Test squad ahead of the recently concluded second Test. He replaced leg spinner Mitchell Swepson, who flew home after the opening fixture for the birth of his first child.

The left-arm spinner had an ordinary debut. He dismissed Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami in India's first innings and finished wicketless in the second essay as Rohit Sharma and Co. chased down the 115-run target to complete a six-wicket win.

"He is out of form" - Shaun Tait on Ashton Agar failing to find a place in Australia's playing XI

Former fast bowler Shaun Tait was also unimpressed with Australia's team selection. He suggested that the think tank has complicated things on the tour and has been quite unsure in terms of their plans.

He highlighted how Australian selector Tony Dodemaide told reporters that Agar wasn't picked in the starting XI because the bowler himself wasn't satisfied with his red-ball performances.

Tait opined that the selectors have had adequate time to fix these issues, but weren't able to. He added:

"It's been a bit of a complication. It's almost like the series has been sprung upon the selection panel. They have got a few injuries in the camp. Regarding the talk about Ashton Agar, he is out of form. The selector came out before the Test match and said his red-ball bowling is not where he thinks it should be. He is on tour though. They have had time to get this stuff sorted out."

Meanwhile, with their win in the second Test, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the four-match series and have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two teams will next be seen in action during the third Test match, scheduled to kick off at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 1.

