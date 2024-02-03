Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah defended his pace-bowling partner Mukesh Kumar after the latter endured a tough day at the office on Day 2 of the second Test against England.

Playing in only his third Test and first at home, Mukesh struggled with consistency and was carted for 44 runs from his seven overs. Coming in for Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh was used in four separate spells yet proved expensive each time.

Speaking at the press conference after the second day's play, Bumrah backed Mukesh to take the day in his stride and become better for learning.

"Can happen to anyone because he’s just starting to play international cricket. He’s just starting to play Test cricket. Obviously, we have a lot of confidence in him. This is a long series. Obviously, you have to rotate players," said Bumrah.

He added:

"But obviously, you always learn by making mistakes. You get better than making mistakes. So that’s how cricket is. It gives you the answer to the questions. So that’s how it is. I don’t look at it as a bad day. It’s just a learning day. Everybody’s made mistakes. Even I made mistakes."

Mukesh Kumar played a vital role in India's recent win against South Africa in Cape Town, picking up two wickets in each innings.

He debuted for India in the red-ball format against the West Indies last July, grabbing two wickets in the outing.

"You can’t change whatever has happened in the past" - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah revealed his message to Mukesh Kumar will be to forget about his bowling on Day 2 as a thing of the past and focus on improving in the future.

The 30-year-old earned Test selection on his impressive first-class numbers of 155 wickets in 41 games at an average of 21.42.

"That is the conversation that we’ll have that okay, that day has passed. Now we move forward now. You can’t change whatever has happened in the past. Focus on what we can do better. What are the things that he’s thinking. So all these conversations we keep on having and trying to give our best," said Bumrah.

Bumrah also suggested that the rotation policy among bowlers will continue through the five-match series to ensure they remain fresh.

"As I said, that it’s a long series, we have a few fast bowlers and you have to rotate bowlers because this is a five-match series. You want everyone to be fresh. It’s going to be an interesting series. So that is why I feel that the rotation theory was there," concluded Bumrah.

On a day when his pace-bowling partner struggled, Bumrah produced one of the best spells by a pacer in Indian conditions. The 30-year-old picked up figures of 6/45, including the key scalps of Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Ben Stokes, in a devastating spell of reverse swing bowling.

Bumrah's brilliance meant he became the fastest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets and helped India capture a valuable 143-run first-innings lead.

