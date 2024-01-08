Former Australia captain Michael Clarke feels that Steve Smith should be allowed to open the innings in Tests if he wishes to. The ace batter expressed his desire to bat at the top following David Warner's retirement, a suggestion originally put forward by former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

Cricket Australia have enough options from the domestic circuit in the form of Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Will Pucovski. Not many have supported the notion of Smith potentially opening the innings with Usman Khawaja.

However, Clarke agreed with Watson's claims that opening the innings might just be the challenge Smith needs, the spark that could revive the latter stages of his career completely. The ace batter has been struggling to score big for a while, and his mode of dismissals have also been quite frustrating, to say the least.

“If he wants to do it, I think they will allow him to do it. Listening to Patty Cummins’ quotes, I think it’s a simple swap. I think Cameron Green is going to come in to open the batting for David Warner unless Steve Smith wants to do it. If he does, they might go Steve Smith to open and Cam Green at No.4 or Green to No.6," Clarke said on ESPN's Around the Wicket Podcast

Clarke went as far to claim that if Smith opens the innings for Australia in Tests, he will go onto breach Brian Lara's record for the highest individual score in the format.

“He [Smith] is that good a player. It might be that challenge he’s looking for. If he opens, he will be the best opener within 12 months. Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record because he’s that good and now he’s got the whole day," Clarke stated

Brian Lara's record of an unbeaten 400 is yet to be broken even after two decades. The legendary West Indies batter broke Matthew Hayden's record to claim the top spot for the second time during the fourth Test against England at St.John's.

"I'm actually happy to go up the top" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith has never opened the batting in Test cricket in his career, and should he be promoted at this stage, his slot at No.4 is likely to be claimed by Cameron Green. The all-rounder occupies the same position for Western Australia in the domestic circuit, and it also allows Australia to play both Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green in the playing XI.

"I'm actually happy to go up the top. I am pretty keen if that is what they want to do. I'm sure the selectors and 'Ron' (coach Andrew McDonad) and Patty (captain Pat Cummins) will have a chat after this game, but I am certainly interested. For sure," Smith told ABC Radio after Stumps on Day 3 of the Sydney Test against Pakistan

Who will be David Warner's successor at the top of the order? Let us know what you think.

