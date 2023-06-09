"Don't think any batter would have survived that ball" - Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli's dismissal in IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final

Danish Kaneria recently shared his take on the Mitchell Starc delivery that got Virat Kohli out in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final at The Oval between India and Australia.

The former Pakistan spinner pointed out how Kohli was undone by the extra bounce. He opined that no batter in world cricket would have been able to counter that delivery from Strac.

Kaneria remarked on his YouTube channe:

"The way Virat Kohli got out, I think it was a cracker of a ball. I don't think any batter would have survived that ball. He tried his best, but the ball kicked up suddenly and hit his glove.

"Mitchell Starc was bowling very quick. Also, when you look at the length of that ball, it is very difficult to leave it. It was unfortunate, as Kohli looked in good touch and set for a big one."

Kohli was dismissed in the 19th over of India's first innings. The right-handed batter couldn't tackle the extra bounce, as the ball hit the shoulder or his bat, clipping his glove and going into the hands of Steve Smith at second slip.

The star batter failed to deliver in the crucial encounter, contributing just 14 runs during his brief stay at the crease. However, he still has a chance to make amends by getting a big one in the second innings.

"Seemed as if the game is going to change" - Danish Kaneria on Ravindra Jadeja falling to Nathan Lyon on Day 2 of WTC 2023 final

Danish Kaneria further stated that the Indian bowlers did a fine job on the second day, restricting Australia to 469.

He opined that spinners could play a major role going forward in the Test, pointing out how Nathan Lyon managed to dismiss the well-set Ravindra Jadeja.

"The Indian bowlers delivered an improved performance on Day 2, restricting Australia early. On the second day at The Oval, the ball was kicking up. When Nathan Lyon came in and dismissed Ravindra Jadeja, it seemed as if the game is going to change," Kaneria said.

The former cricketer also reserved high praise for Mohammed Siraj for his inspired spells in the first innings.

"It was an excellent spell from Mohammed Siraj. He looked in great rhythm and bowled at an impressive pace. He gave his heart out. It was absolutely brilliant," Kaneria added.

Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, bagging a crucial four-wicket haul. The speedster accounted for the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

Poll : 0 votes