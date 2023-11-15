"Don’t think about the results" - Virender Sehwag advices Team India ahead of 2023 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has urged the current side to play fearless cricket without worrying about the results in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15.

The Men in Blue are in magnificent form by winning all nine league-stage games and topping the points table. However, the side was in a similar position in the 2019 World Cup before suffering a shocking upset in the semi-final against the same opponent.

Speaking on the sideline of an event, Sehwag recalled head coach Gary Kirsten echoing similar sentiments ahead of the knockouts during India's triumphant 2011 World Cup.

"Play fearless and give your best," Sehwag said. "Don’t think about the results. If eleven players give their best, they will win. When we were chatting before the games, everyone was telling each other to give your best. No praising amongst each other. Gary Kirsten also ensured there was no negativity in the dressing room. That worked for us."

Sehwag further praised skipper Rohit Sharma for his captaincy and batting at the top of the order.

"He’s been batting freely for a while. But now that he is the captain, he is taking more responsibility to get good starts and score a lot of runs. It’s also amazing how he is taking care of Shubman Gill," he added.

Rohit Sharma has been in incredible form with 503 runs at an average of 55.88 and a 121.49 strike rate, including three half-centuries and a century. His quick starts have been imperative in Team India's sensational batting displays throughout the tournament.

"You need a bit of luck in knockout games" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag further admitted that a bit of fortune in knockout games is paramount apart from playing good cricket ahead of India's semi-final clash.

The 45-year-old was a vital cog in the Indian side that emerged victorious in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

"You need a bit of luck in knockout games, but you also need to play well. I remember against Pakistan in 2011, we had only scored 260 or so. But our bowlers bowled well to win the match. This Indian team is definitely playing good cricket," Virender Sehwag said.

Sehwag also dismissed suggestions of reducing the number of overs to 40 in ODIs to make the game more exciting and praised England for playing an adventurous brand of cricket in Tests.

"Why change? If somebody wants to play shorter formats, they can play T20," he continued. "Except England, all of them are playing in a similar way. Everybody is trying to do bat the same way. If you want to win Test matches, you have to do something different. Indian team is winning because of the bowlers.

"Every team can’t play like England. But I think it’s kind of cricket, other teams should play. If people want to entertain, batters must play little better than what they are doing."

Despite their resounding turnaround in Tests, England had a forgettable 2023 World Cup campaign, winning only three out of their nine outings.

However, their transformation to an attacking brand of cricket helped them win the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.