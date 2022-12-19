Swashbuckling Indian batter Yusuf Pathan is all set to represent the Dubai Capitals in the upcoming maiden edition of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20).

Pathan's signing was announced on the franchise's social media accounts on Monday, December 19. The right-handed batter is among the late additions to the Dubai Capitals' squad following the change in rules.

Initially, the participating sides were allowed to have a maximum of 18 members in their squad. However, as per the new rules, teams can expand their squad to 25 players, given that they have enough funds.

Welcoming the former Indian all-rounder to their team, the Capitals posted:

"𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑 incoming at #DPWorldILT20 🔥 Here's welcoming the T20 legend Yusuf Pathan, who knows the art of hitting big sixes 👊. Can't wait to get started 🙌."

While Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game in February last year, he has dazzled viewers with his batting exploits in competitions such as the Road Safety World Series and the Legends League Cricket.

The veteran batter showcased impressive form during Legends League Cricket earlier this year, finishing the season as the second-highest run-getter for the Bhilwara Kings. Pathan, who was part of India's 2007 World T20 winning squad, amassed 228 runs from eight outings at a fantastic strike rate of 182.40.

Yusuf Pathan to share the dressing room with former teammate Robin Uthappa in ILT20

Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa have enjoyed great success playing together for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. The two Indian batters will once again be seen playing together for the same team in ILT20.

It is worth mentioning that Uthappa became the first Indian player to sign for ILT20 after he was the Dubai Capitals on Sunday, December 18.

West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell has been appointed as the captain of the Dubai Capitals for the inaugural season of the competition. The tournament is set to be played in January and February of next year.

The Dubai Capitals will take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening encounter of the ILT20 on January 13, 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

