Dublin weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 3rd IND vs IRE 2023 T20I?

With the series done and dusted, Team India will square off against Ireland in the final game of the series at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23.

The Men in Blue have dominated both games so far. While the first game ended abruptly due to inclement weather conditions, the visitors produced a dominating performance in the second T20I to wrap up the series.

Batting first, India posted a challenging total of 185/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to significant contributions from Ruturak Gaikwad (58), Sanju Samson (40), and Rinku Singh (38*).

In response, Ireland managed only 152/8, losing the match by 33 runs. Jasprit Bumrah led the team from the front, returning with figures of 2/15 from his four overs.

India's head coach for the Ireland series, Sitanshu Kotak, was happy with how pacers like Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have performed in this series.

“They were at the National Cricket Academy for their RTPs (return to play) and strength and all," Kotak told reporters on the eve of the third T20I. "They are very smart; they never looked like they did not get a game, or were out of practice. They looked ready in practice."

“It is just that these guys need more game time before the World Cup. They will get three games in this series and (also) a few matches in the Asia Cup,” he added.

Ireland, on the other hand, would look to make some changes in their playing XI as they want to end the tournament on a high. Ross Adair, who made his debut earlier this year, might get a chance in the final game in Dublin.

Dublin weather forecast: The Village stadium weather report - Rain predicted

Much to the dismay of fans, the third T20I between India and Ireland might get delayed to rain on Wednesday in Dublin.

According to Accuweather, there is a 45 percent chance of precipitation throughout the game with significant cloud cover. Hence, expect several rain delays and a possible washout might be on the cards as well.

The temperature will hover between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius. However, it would be cold and chilly with the real feeling around 17 degrees Celsius.