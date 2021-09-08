ECB announce England's itinerary for 2022 summer; India to play limited-overs series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their itinerary of the men’s team for the home summer of 2022. England will host New Zealand, India, and South Africa next year as per the schedule released.

England will commence the season in June with a three-Test series against World Test Championship winners New Zealand. This will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

India, who are currently playing Test matches in England, will once again tour the United Kingdom in 2022. There will only be white-ball internationals during this schedule. England will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visiting Indian side.

The English summer will conclude with a series against South Africa. The visiting Proteas will play three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is in the UK.

England Men’s home summer schedule was confirmed by ECB CEO today

The summer will kick off with a Test series between New Zealand and England

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison confirmed the home schedule for the men’s team for 2022 earlier today.

“It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer. For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men’s international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test champions New Zealand.”

“We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three LV= Insurance Test Matches,” Tom Harrison said in a press release.

Harrison also confirmed that discussions are in progress regarding England Women’s home schedule as well as the 2022 domestic season.

England men's home international schedule for 2022 is out 🗓️



Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

England Men's full schedule of England Men’s home matches in 2022

England vs New Zealand

First Test – Lord’s (2 June – 6 June)

Second Test – Trent Bridge (10 June – 14 June)

Third Test – Headingley (23 June – 27 June)

England vs India

First ODI – Old Trafford (1 July)

Second ODI – Trent Bridge (3 July)

Third ODI – Ageas Bowl (6 July)

First T20I – Edgbaston (9 July)

Second T20I – The Oval (12 July)

Third T20I – Lord’s (14 July)

England vs South Africa

First ODI – Riverside (19 July)

Second ODI – Old Trafford (22 July)

Third ODI – Headingley (24 July)

First T20I – Bristol (27 July)

Second T20I – Sophia Gardens (28 July)

Third T20I – Ageas Bowl (31 July)

First Test – Lord’s (17-21 August)

Second Test – Edgbaston (25-29 August)

Also Read

Third Test – The Oval (8-12 September)

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Anantaajith Ra