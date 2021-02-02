"Elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised": T Natarajan reacts to grand homecoming

Indian left-arm seamer T Natarajan has said that he was glad as well as stunned by the rousing welcome he received on returning to his hometown following his exploits Down Under.

T Natarajan was one of the surprise success stories in India’s tour of Australia. Initially selected for the gruelling tour as a net bowler, the 29-year-old ended up making his debut across all three formats of the game. He was even the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is, taking six wickets in three matches.

Reflecting on the grand welcome he received upon returning home from Australia, T Natarajan posted on Twitter:

“I was elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised by the reception at my hometown ,Chinnappampatti. Thanks a ton for the love and support.”

T Natarajan also impressed on his Test debut at the Gabba, picking up three crucial wickets in the first innings.

— Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) February 2, 2021

Definitely missing being part of the Indian squad: T Natarajan

Despite his exploits Down Under, T Natarajan did not make the Indian team for the first two Tests against England at home.

The left-arm seamer admitted feeling disappointed about not getting an opportunity to play a Test match in his hometown Chennai. He, however, added that he is pleased to be spending quality time with his family following the IPL and Australia tour.

Speaking to TOI, T Natarajan said in this regard:

“Definitely [missing being part of the squad], especially after being with the team for the last few months. But I do understand that it’s important to take a break. Given that I did not spend time with the family in the last six months, I am fine with it. But undoubtedly, I will feel bad that I’m not able to be with the national team when they are playing in Chennai.”

T Natarajan also admitted that he wants to play all formats for India. He added in this regard:

“I am looking to play in all formats and will maintain my workload accordingly. I am keen to work on my strength and endurance levels in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Team India began their outdoor training for the England series with a light training session in Chennai on Tuesday.

Team bonding 🤜🤛

Regroup after quarantine ✅

A game of footvolley 👍#TeamIndia enjoys a fun outing at Chepauk ahead of the first Test against England. 😎🙌 - by @RajalArora #INDvENG



— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

The first two Tests of the India-England series will be played at the Chepauk in Chennai. That will be followed by two Tests at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The third Test of the series will be a pink-ball encounter.