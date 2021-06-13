5 days before WTC Final, New Zealand replace India as No.1 team in ICC Test Rankings

Five days before their historic clash with India in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, the New Zealand cricket team has attained the first position in the ICC Test Rankings.

The Blackcaps have risen to the top spot courtesy of their Test series win against England. After drawing the first game at Lord's, New Zealand secured the 2-Test series by defeating the hosts in Birmingham.

This victory has given New Zealand a 2-point lead over the Indian cricket team on the ICC Test Rankings. The Blackcaps have 123 rating points, while Virat Kohli and co. are right behind them with 121 points. Meanwhile, England have slipped to the fourth spot, allowing their Ashes rivals Australia to enter the Top 3.

Interestingly, the Blackcaps beat England in Birmingham without Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling and Kyle Jamieson in the playing XI.

Fast bowler Matt Henry set up his team's win by taking six wickets, while Devon Conway, Will Young and Ross Taylor scored a fifty each as the Kiwis beat Joe Root's men by eight wickets.

Can New Zealand continue their winning momentum and capture the ICC World Test Championship title?

Virat Kohli will be keen to end India's 2-match losing streak against New Zealand in Tests

The Blackcaps have been in red-hot form in the most extended format of the game. New Zealand has won its last four Test series, including a 2-0 win against India at home. Team India also have momentum on their side, having defeated England and Australia in their last two series.

Many experts feel the Blackcaps have the advantage in the ICC World Test Championship Final because of the two Tests they played against England. It will be exciting to see if Kane Williamson's men emerge as the world's first ICC Test Champions.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee