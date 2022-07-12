ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after England's top-order collapses in 1st ODI

England's top-order collapsed like a pack of cards against India in the first ODI at the Oval on Tuesday, leaving their side in a heap of trouble.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, Team India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami wreaked havoc with incisive spells in the powerplay.

The home team batters were all at sea while facing the duo in pace-friendly conditions. Bumrah drew first blood with a double-wicket maiden in the second over of the innings, sending Jason Roy (0) and Joe Root (0) back to the pavilion.

Shami also dismissed Ben Stokes for a golden duck and piled on the misery of the hosts. Bumrah then outfoxed Liam Livingstone with a lethal full delivery to round off a near-perfect powerplay for Team India as Jos Buttler and Co. were 26/5 after eight overs.

Fans took note of the abysmal batting performance from the hosts and slammed them through some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli misses 1st ODI against England due to groin strain

Former captain Virat Kohli missed the first ODI due to a groin strain. Shreyas Iyer replaced him in XI and will bat at the No. 3 position. Also, rookie left-arm Arshadeep Singh was not available for selection for this game owing to an abdominal strain.

The BCCI gave an official update on the matter through a Tweet on their official Twitter handle. They wrote:

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

