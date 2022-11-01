ENG vs NZ weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Brisbane for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

England will lock horns with New Zealand in a Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. The Brisbane weather forecast says that there is a chance of precipitation at the start of the ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup game, but it will become clear as the match progresses.

Former champions England have had a mixed campaign so far. They occupy the third spot in the Group 1 standings with three points from as many games.

Jos Buttler and Co. won their first game against Afghanistan. However, they were handed a shocking defeat by neighbors Ireland in a rain-curtailed encounter. The English side fell five runs short via the DLS method. England's next fixture against Australia was then washed out.

England will have to beat New Zealand to boost their semi-final hopes.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are on a roll in this year's T20 World Cup. They are still unbeaten in the competition and are currently at the top of the table with five points from three games.

The Kiwis thrashed Australia and Sri Lanka while their game against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand have fired as a unit and will hope to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming games.

ENG vs NZ - Weather Update in Brisbane - Rain predicted

The ongoing T20 World Cup has already witnessed a few rain-interrupted games and another delayed start is on the cards. The Brisbane weather forecast suggests that there is a chance of 13 percent precipitation at the start of the ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup tie.

However, much to the delight of fans, rain is likely to stay away as the match progresses and we can expect a full 40 overs of action. The cloud cover will also go down to one percent during the game.

The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius and it will be pleasant throughout the game.

