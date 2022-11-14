ENG vs PAK 2022: "Had said that Nawaz  was his main player while speaking for YouTube content" - Salman Butt slams Babar Azam for not letting the spinner bowl in final

Salman Butt believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to make brave calls in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on Sunday, November 13.

The former batter opined that Babar didn't utilize his resources well, as he didn't give a single over to the side's frontline spinner, Mohammad Nawaz. Butt pointed out that the skipper labeled Nawaz as his "main player" in a video published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media after their game against India on October 23.

He, however, noted that Babar should have given the left-arm spinner at least one over in the final if he felt that he was one of his main players. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt remarked:

"They [Pakistan] are creating more limitations for their own players by telling them that they cannot bowl to left-handers. Babar should have shown some bravery.

"Babar had said that Nawaz was his main player while speaking for YouTube content. At least let him bowl if he is your main player."

Notably, Babar turned to part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed over Nawaz in the final. Nawaz, who was handed the crucial final over against India, was used sparingly by Pakistan in their ensuing fixtures.

The left-arm spinner bowled just nine overs in the recently concluded showpiece event, picking up three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.44.

"Everyone is just bothered about matchups these days" - Salman Butt on Babar Azam not bowling Mohammad Nawaz against left-handers

Butt went on to say that a left-arm spinner should not just be used against right-handed batters. He emphasized that Nawaz had bowled to the left-handers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and there was no reason not to give him an over against England.

Iftikhar came into the attack after Shaheen Afridi limped off the field after bowling just one ball in his second spell. However, the move backfired for the Men in Green as England scored 13 runs off five deliveries.

The 38-year-old added in this regard:

"Babar brought in Iftikhar Ahmed to complete Shaheen Afridi's over when Ben Stokes was at the crease. Everyone is just bothered about matchups these days. Mohammad Nawaz is Pakistan's main bowler, but Babar didn't bring him on.

"Does he only bowl to right-handers during the PSL, or is he referred to as a left-arm spin only to right-handers? They should add that description to the bowling column if that is the case."

The Jos Buttler-led side ultimately won the T20 World Cup by securing a stunning five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They chased down Babar and Co.'s 138-run target in 19 overs thanks to Ben Stokes' unbeaten knock of 52.

