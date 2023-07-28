England all-rounder Moeen Ali not to take the field on Day 2 of 5th Ashes Test at Kia Oval due to groin injury

England's hopes of bowling Australia out cheaply in the fifth Ashes Test at the Kia Oval have taken a hit as all-rounder Moeen Ali will not take the field on Day 2.

Ali his groin on Day 1 while batting and the England medical team will continue to assess him. The incident occurred during his partnership with Harry Brook on Day 1 at the Kia Oval while running between the wickets.

The veteran injured called for the physio immediately, but the Warwickshire all-rounder was in visible discomfort. Moeen continued to bat despite the pain and scored a brisk 34 before spinner Todd Murphy rearranged his stumps.

England Cricket @englandcricket



He will continue to be assessed and will not field for the rest of today.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/F4pHvz8K99 Moeen Ali has a right groin injury.He will continue to be assessed and will not field for the rest of today.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvAUS

The 36-year-old shared a brisk 111-run partnership with Brook after England slid to 73/3 following a 62-run opening stand between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Duckett was the first to go, followed by Crawley. Joe Root walked back to the pavilion for a single-figure score as he edged one onto the stumps off Josh Hazlewood.

Australia edge ahead on Day 1 after bowling England out for 283

Mitchell Starc was outstanding with the ball. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Australia took the honours on Day 1 as they bowled Ben Stokes and Co. out for 283 in a little over 50 overs and finished with 61-1. After the breezy 111-run partnership between Brook and Moeen, the home side lost their remaining 7 wickets for 99 runs.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy finished with 2 each. Harry Brook was the top-scorer with 85.

England Cricket @englandcricket That's stumps on Day 1...



What did you make of the day's play? 🤔



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/4GfHO2SRiK That's stumps on Day 1...What did you make of the day's play? 🤔

The visiting side lead the five-Test series by 2-1, winning at Edgbaston and Lord's by two wickets and 43 runs, respectively. Ben Stokes and co. bounced back at Heagingley and dominated almost the entire contest at Old Trafford. With only five more wickets to take on Day 5, persistent rains allowed no play on that day.

England require nothing less than a win in the ongoing final Test to avoid their first series loss at home to Australia since 2001.