England announce coaching staff for their upcoming Australia tour 

England are scheduled to travel to Australia later this year as the two cricketing giants gear up for the highly-anticipated Ashes series. The England and Wales Cricket Board recently announced the names of those who will be part of the coaching staff for their assignment.

The team's assistant coach Graham Thorpe will kick-start preparations with the Test specialists when they fly to Australia alongside the England Lions. According to a report published on the board's official website, head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant coach Paul Collingwood will join the side after completing 14 days of quarantine in Australia after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Along with the aforementioned two names, Elite Spin Coach Jeetan Patel and Wicketkeeping Consultant James Foster are also currently with England's T20 side in the UAE. They will also travel to Australia after the completion of the marquee event.

Here's what the ECB's Performance Director, Mo Bobat, said on the appointments:

"The coaching team selected has an excellent blend of credentials grounded in experiences through the England pathway and the wider county game. In addition to the specialist expertise, we have individuals in our coaching team that have experienced success in Australian conditions, which will benefit the players' preparation ahead of the Ashes and Lions competitive experiences."

He further added:

"For the period up until the end of the warm-up matches, the coaching team will assist both groups of players. However, once we start the final build-up to the first Ashes Test, we will then split into two distinct groups with the Lions preparing for their four-day match against Australia A on 9 December."

England squad for Australia tour

Joe Root will lead the England side in the five-match Test series against Australia. The visitors have named a full-strength squad for the all-important tour. Moreover, Ben Stokes' return from a cricketing hiatus further bolsters England's chances of reclaiming the Ashes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

England squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think England can reclaim the Ashes this year? Yes No 0 votes so far