England announce playing 11 for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Jos Buttler-led England have retained their playing XI for the third T20I of the five-match series against India. The match is scheduled to take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

The tourists made two changes in the previous game but lost the match by two wickets in a last-over thriller. Brydon Carse delivered with both bat and bowl after replacing Gus Atkinson. He smashed 31 runs off 17 balls before falling prey to a run-out dismissal. He also bagged three wickets.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith showed promising signs with the bat, scoring 22 runs off 12 deliveries, on his T20I debut. He was included in the playing XI at the last minute as Jacob Bethell was unwell.

"We have named an unchanged team for our third T20I v India as we look to pull one back in the series."

"We created a lot of chances" - Jos Buttler defended England after loss in 2nd T20I

England skipper Jos Buttler defended his team despite a loss in the second T20I. He credited his teammates for a fighting display in all three facets of the game.

He said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Great game. Really exciting end, credit to Tilak for getting them over the line. We created a lot of chances, really pushed them close. Really pleased the way we went about with the bat. There was the aggression we asked for, nearly a defendable score."

Buttler also lauded Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse for their performance in the second match.

"Jamie Smith on debut playing the way he did, Brydon Carse and the guys creating chances with the ball. We will improve on it all but happy with the style. They are going to play three spinners, so they are going to take wickets. If we take them for runs, I am happy," he continued.

This third T20I is a do-or-die game for England. They are trailing 0-2 behind in the series. India won the series opener by seven wickets as Abhishek Sharma smashed a quickfire 79 off 34 balls. In the second match, Tilak Varma played a match-winning 72-run knock to take the Men in Blue over the line.

Team India are yet to lose a T20I series since the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

