"England can get all out for 100" - Former India umpire makes bold prediction on England's batting ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India umpire Anil Chaudhary made a bold prediction on England's batting ahead of the second Test against India. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham. England are hosting India for a five-match Test series.

Anil Chaudhary recently appeared on a podcast with The Indian Express. Despite England having won the first Test, Chaudhary has backed the Indian team to do well.

Warning the hosts about their 'Bazball' approach, he stated that they can even get all out for 100 runs given their style of play, drawing comparison with what happened to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

"I think India will do well in the series (despite the opening loss). England are taking a lot of chances. I remember the Hyderabad team in the IPL. I fear the same will happen to England. I am predicting that England can get all out for 100 as well the way they are taking chances. If there is even little help and the ball does something, it will backfire for them. India was close. If the ball seams then they cannot play as many shots as they did in Headingley," he said. (7:18)

England won the first Test by five wickets, where they chased down a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings to take a 1-0 lead. The visitors will be keen to bounce back and draw level in the second Test.

The Indian team should be given some time, reckons Anil Chaudhary

Former umpire Anil Chaudhary also mentioned that the current Indian Test team is young and needs to be given time. Additionally, he stated that new captain Shubman Gill will also learn slowly as he does not have many senior players in the team with him, as compared to when others were handed captaincy.

"The team is young and we have to give them time. You learn by doing. Gill will learn slowly. Captains are appointed for the first time like Dhoni had become captain, Azharuddin had become captain, even Sachin, there used to be a few senior players with them. That is missing here. There is no Virat, no Rohit. It makes a lot of difference. It now looks like even Rishabh Pant is a senior player. KL Rahul is the most senior with Bumrah," he reflected. (8:13)

The visitors have seven defeats and a draw out of eight Tests at Birmingham so far. While the record at the venue is not in their favor, they will be looking to create history and script a comeback.

