"England wouldn't have been happy" - Former India coach makes a cheeky Jasprit Bumrah reference amid on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was left wondering what may have happened had Jasprit Bumrah played the second Test at Edgbaston after the visitors put up 587 runs in the first innings. The 63-year-old's words were seemingly heard by the pacer, who was seen smiling in the dressing room.

In the days leading up to the second Test match, all the talk revolved around whether Bumrah would play or not. Eventually, India decided not to play the 31-year-old, opting to rest him with three more Tests to go in the series.

"And seeing the situation India are in the moment, with England trailing by 470 you can imagine if Jasprit (Bumrah) was out there in the middle with that many runs on the board, he's listening (when the camera panned on Bumrah). England wouldn't have been happy," Shastri said on air on Day 3.

Watch the video here:

Bumrah's exclusion from the match was criticized by many experts and pundits, including Shastri, who said the ongoing Edgbaston Test was an important game. He felt India needed to play the speedster to counterpunch after losing the first Test at Leeds.

Harry Brook, Jamie Smith make India chase leather on Day 3 at Edgbaston

India would have fancied their chances of taking a big lead when they had England on the mat at 84/5 in the first session of Day 3. But Harry Brook and Jamie Smith had other ideas and they went about counter-attacking in the most punishing of ways.

The pair made the most of a flat surface, an ageing ball and a listless Indian attack to bring the hosts back into the match and make Shubman Gill put his thinking cap on to try and dislodge the stand. At the time of writing, England were 376/5 in 80 overs.

