"England keep getting their decisions wrong" - Nasser Hussain on 229-run drubbing to South Africa in 2023 World Cup clash

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has lamented the national team's decision-making after a 229-run thrashing at South Africa's hands during the 2023 World Cup clash on Saturday. Hussain especially rued the decision to bowl first by blatantly relying on statistics.

Keeping the dew in mind, England skipper Jos Buttler elected to bowl after winning the toss. However, the Proteas put on a power-packed batting performance, headlined by Heinrich Klaasen's 109, followed by half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Marco Jansen, plundering 399 in 50 overs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 55-year-old questioned England for moving away from their usual strategy by making the changes they did.

He said:

"England keep getting their decisions wrong. We got the toss and the balance of the side wrong. The three changes in the squad moved England completely away from how they have been playing for years.

"Woakes had had no rhythm and on a flat pitch you leave him out and bring Stokes in, I agree with that decision. What I don't like is the toss decision and reliance on stats."

The Chennai-born cricketer also observed how fitness issues impacted England cricketers, making Buttler's job more difficult.

On this, he said:

"I think Jos [Buttler] didn't have a great day either because so many of them were struggling. Willey was going down with cramps, Stokes was struggling, Brook and Topley were getting treatment, Rashid was feeling sick. It was a nightmare, he didn't know who to turn to."

Topley, who sustained a finger injury while trying to stop a shot hit by Rassie van der Dussen, remains doubtful for the remainder of the tournament. The left-arm seamer returned to complete his quota and took figures of 8.5-0-88-3.

"There was a lot of gut feeling there" - Nasser Hussain on Eoin Morgan's captaincy

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hussain suggested that England must get their off-field decisions correct and felt Buttler lacks the out-of-the-box thinking Eoin Morgan had. He said:

"England need to get the decisions they're making off the field right. The quality of performance was not good enough, but get your decision making right off the field.

"I hear a lot about statistics, and Eoin Morgan used statistics, but there was a lot of gut feeling there too. You need to get your decisions right, don't just go to your default settings."

With that loss, defending champions England have slipped to ninth in the points table.