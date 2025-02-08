"England don't know how to play spin at all" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for Afghanistan in Champions Trophy 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Afghanistan have 'unlimited' opportunities heading into the Champions Trophy 2025. He opined that Hashmatullah Shahidi and company have a great chance against England, considering the latter's recent struggles against spin.

Afghanistan are placed in Group B alongside England, Australia, and South Africa in the Champions Trophy. The ICC event will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. They will start their campaign against the Proteas in Karachi on February 21.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that England's inability to play spin presents a great opportunity for Afghanistan.

"The opportunities are unlimited. You otherwise talk about the group of death. However, just think about England. England don't know how to play spin at all. Don't ask how bad their situation is," he said (9:35).

Trending

Chopra highlighted that England batters like Harry Brook have blamed the pollution levels for their inability to play spin in the ongoing white-ball series against India.

"They are unable to play straight balls properly. Sometimes the AQI comes in between, that they are unable to see the ball. Not that Pakistan's AQI is much better. You don't see that much might in batting for them to take down spin. How many players can do that for England?" he observed.

England suffered a 4-1 loss to India in the recently concluded T20I series, with the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel bamboozling their batters with the ball. Jos Buttler and company lost the first game of the ongoing three-match ODI series against the same opponents, with Ravindra Jadeja picking up three wickets.

"You don't feel scared looking at Australia" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for Afghanistan against their other 2 Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage opponents

Afghanistan beat Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Afghanistan have a good chance against Australia as well in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"If I look towards Australia, they have Travis Head and Steve Smith, but they have their own problems. Their fast-bowling attack has gotten depleted suddenly. Marcus Stoinis has suddenly announced his retirement. So you don't feel scared looking at Australia. Australia are the world champions in this format but you see opportunity," he reasoned (10:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that South Africa, despite the presence of a few formidable batters, could come unstuck against spin.

"The same is the case with South Africa. They have had an outstanding record in ICC events for the last little while, they have reached the latter stages, but the truth is that can also surrender against spin. Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Aiden Markram play well but they can get stuck," Chopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that there is a strong possibility of Afghanistan troubling the other teams in their group. He added that they could be the cause of death for the other sides in the so-called 'Group of Death.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news