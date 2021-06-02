"England have to learn from what has happened with their rest-and-rotation policy" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain believes England were far too "well planned" and weren't flexible enough with their rotation policy earlier in the year against India. The former skipper wants the team management to pick the best side for matches as winning "breeds confidence".

England will lock horns with New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting today at Lord's. The hosts will field a fairly different side as the players involved in IPL 2021 have been given extra time off by the ECB.

Nevertheless, Nasser Hussain wants to see England go for the win instead of experimenting too much with the team.

"England also have to learn from what has happened with their rest-and-rotation policy. I completely understand the need to look after the players’ wellbeing in a time of Covid and bubble life, and I applaud England managing director Ashley Giles and Silverwood for their stance. But there have been one or two moments over the past year when it has all seemed a bit too well-planned for comfort. Ideally, you don’t want to stray too far from the basic wisdom of turning up to a venue, assessing the conditions and picking your best team accordingly. So, yes, plan for the future. But at the same time, make sure you pick the best team for the game in front of you. Winning matches has a way of breeding confidence. And it means you don’t have to be too intricate with your planning," Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

New Zealand haven't won a Test series in England for the past 22 years. However, under Kane Williamson, the Kiwis have emerged as a top side and briefly held the no.1 Test rankings not too long ago.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head record in Tests

Joe Root (L) & Kane Williamson will lead their respective sides.

New Zealand have managed just 11 Test wins in their history against England, who have emerged victorious 48 times, while 46 encounters ended in draws.

However, in the last five Tests between the two nations, New Zealand have the upper hand, with the Kiwis winning three and drawing two matches.

But at home, England have ruled the roost, losing just once to New Zealand in the 21st century over the course of 10 Tests.

