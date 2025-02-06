Team India and England are currently facing off in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The hosts have already beaten the English side by a 4-1 margin in the T20I series.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Phil Salt (43) and Ben Duckett (32) gave a good start to the visiting team with an opening partnership of 75 runs. The Men in Blue got a lucky breakthrough in the ninth over when a misunderstanding resulted in the run out of Salt.

It triggered a collapse as England slumped to 111/4. Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethel (51) then hit patient half-centuries to help their side reach a respectable total of 248. Jofra Archer (21*) and Brydon Carse (10) chipped in with important contributions in the lower order. Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets apiece for India in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the action-packed first innings of the opening ODI between the two teams on Thursday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"England be like - humko nahi khelna hai , hme wapas Jana hai. (We don't want to play, we want to go back.)"

Here are a few other memes:

"I prepared myself for this and put in the hard yards"- Team India pacer Harshit Rana after 3-wicket haul on debut during 1 IND vs ENG 2025 ODI

Speaking after the conclusion of the first innings, Indian pacer and debutant Harshit Rana reflected on his bowling performance, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"It was my dream. I prepared myself for this and put in the hard yards. I didn't hit the right lengths initially but got the rewards once I corrected them. They were looking to make some room (the batters), that's the reason I kept bowling on the stumps."

He added:

"It's a slightly two-paced pitch. Some of them are coming on nicely, some are stopping a bit. We bounced back in style. It's a good total and we can chase this down."

Do you think India will chase down the target without much trouble? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

