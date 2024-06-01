England pacer Brydon Carse banned from all forms of cricket for three months for betting on matches

England and Durham pacer Brydon Carse has been slapped with a three-month suspension for placing a staggering 303 bets on cricket matches. The ban rules the right-arm speedster out of contention for the upcoming Test summer, beginning at Lord's on July 10th against the West Indies.

The South African-born England cricketer is understood to have made these bets five years ago, but hasn't played in any of these matches. He is not under investigation for match-fixing and will keep his two-year England central contract.

Carse stated that he takes full responsibility for his actions and vowed to make amends for it. As quoted by The Telegraph, the youngster's statement said:

"Whilst these bets were several years ago, that is no excuse and I take full responsibility for my actions. I would like to thank the ECB, Durham Cricket and the PCA for their support during this difficult time for me. I will be working hard in the next 12 weeks to ensure that I repay that support on the field when I am able to return to playing."

An anti-Corruption investigation by the Cricket Regulator resulted in Carse's suspension for 3 months from all cricket. His ban stands from May 28 to August 28, 2024.

Brydon Carse last played for England in December 2023

Brydon Carse bowling during 2023 World Cup net sessions. (Credits: Getty)

Having debuted in international cricket in July 2021 with a severely depleted side, the promising Durham speedster has featured in 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is, taking collectively 19 wickets. His most recent game was during the limited-overs leg in the West Indies in December 2023.

He was drafted as an injury replacement for Reece Topley in England's 2023 World Cup squad, but didn't get a game as the defending champions faced a shocking group-stage elimination after winning only four matches.

If all goes right for Brydon Carse moving forward, he could be one of the pacers in England's attack in the next few ICC events.

