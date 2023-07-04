England to play 18 matches against 4 teams in 2024 summer, ECB announces men's cricket team schedule

England will play 18 cricket matches in the 2024 summer, with four different teams scheduled to visit the United Kingdom next year. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the schedule for next year's summer today (July 4).
The first team to visit England will be Pakistan. Since it will be a T20 World Cup year, the Men in Green will prepare for the mega event with four matches against the defending champions from May 22 to 30.
There will be no matches in June because of the T20 World Cup. After the mega event, West Indies will reach England for a three-match ICC World Test Championship series from July 10 to 30.
England will play another ICC World Test Championship series at home next year. Sri Lanka will visit the United Kingdom for three Tests against Ben Stokes' men from August 21 to September 10.
Australia, who are currently on a tour of England, will return to the UK next year again for white-ball matches. The Aussies will play a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series against England in September.
England men's cricket team schedule for 2024 summer
Here is the full list of matches the England men's cricket team will play on home soil in the next summer.
Pakistan tour of England
- 22 May: 1st T20I – Headingley, Leeds
- 25 May: 2nd T20I – Edgbaston, Birmingham
- 28 May: 3rd T20I – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- 30 May: 4th T20I – The Oval, London
West Indies tour of England
- 10-14 July: 1st Test – Lord’s, London
- 18-22 July: 2nd Test – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- 26-30 July: 3rd Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Sri Lanka tour of England
- 21-25 Aug: 1st Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- 29 Aug-2 Sept: 2nd Test – Lord’s, London
- 6-10 Sept: 3rd Test – The Kia Oval
Australia tour of England
- 11 Sept: 1st IT20 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- 13 Sept: 2nd IT20 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- 15 Sept: 3rd IT20 – Old Trafford, Manchester
- 19 Sept: 1st ODI – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- 21 Sept: 2nd ODI - Headingley, Leeds
- 24 Sept: 3rd ODI – Riverside, Chester-le-Street
- 27 Sept: 4th ODI – Lord’s, London
- 29 Sept: 5th ODI – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
It will be interesting to see how the England team performs in the 2024 summer. Australia and Pakistan will likely prove to be their toughest challenge.