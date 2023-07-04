England to play 18 matches against 4 teams in 2024 summer, ECB announces men's cricket team schedule

England will play 18 cricket matches in the 2024 summer, with four different teams scheduled to visit the United Kingdom next year. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the schedule for next year's summer today (July 4).

The first team to visit England will be Pakistan. Since it will be a T20 World Cup year, the Men in Green will prepare for the mega event with four matches against the defending champions from May 22 to 30.

There will be no matches in June because of the T20 World Cup. After the mega event, West Indies will reach England for a three-match ICC World Test Championship series from July 10 to 30.

England will play another ICC World Test Championship series at home next year. Sri Lanka will visit the United Kingdom for three Tests against Ben Stokes' men from August 21 to September 10.

Australia, who are currently on a tour of England, will return to the UK next year again for white-ball matches. The Aussies will play a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series against England in September.

England men's cricket team schedule for 2024 summer

Here is the full list of matches the England men's cricket team will play on home soil in the next summer.

Pakistan tour of England

22 May: 1st T20I – Headingley, Leeds

25 May: 2nd T20I – Edgbaston, Birmingham

28 May: 3rd T20I – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 May: 4th T20I – The Oval, London

West Indies tour of England

10-14 July: 1st Test – Lord’s, London

18-22 July: 2nd Test – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

26-30 July: 3rd Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Sri Lanka tour of England

21-25 Aug: 1st Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

29 Aug-2 Sept: 2nd Test – Lord’s, London

6-10 Sept: 3rd Test – The Kia Oval

Australia tour of England

11 Sept: 1st IT20 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

13 Sept: 2nd IT20 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

15 Sept: 3rd IT20 – Old Trafford, Manchester

19 Sept: 1st ODI – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

21 Sept: 2nd ODI - Headingley, Leeds

24 Sept: 3rd ODI – Riverside, Chester-le-Street

27 Sept: 4th ODI – Lord’s, London

29 Sept: 5th ODI – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

It will be interesting to see how the England team performs in the 2024 summer. Australia and Pakistan will likely prove to be their toughest challenge.

