England schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete England match list, dates, venues and timings in IST 

Defending champions England will kickstart the 2023 ODI World Cup in India with a contest against New Zealand on the opening day on Thursday, October 5, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Jos Buttler-led side's final league stage contest will be against Pakistan on November 12 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

England's fixture against their arch-rivals Australia is scheduled for November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Their contest against fellow white-ball giants India is slated to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, 29 October.

England will have the rare opportunity to hold both ICC's white-ball trophies if they manage to win the 2023 ODI World Cup. They won the coveted T20 World Cup in Australia in November 2022.

A total of 10 teams will partake in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. Eight teams have already qualified through the Super League, while the remaining two slots will be decided by the ongoing ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Much like the opening contest, the final is also scheduled to be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

England do not have fond memories of their previous visits to India for ICC events. The team lost the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup against the West Indies and in the 2011 ODI World Cup held jointly by India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, they bowed out in the quarter-final stage.

The team will also return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they played out a thrilling tie against India and famously lost to Ireland during the 2011 edition of the tournament,

England schedule for 2023 World Cup

Match 1: October 5 - England vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 7: October 10 - England vs Bangaldesh, Dharamsala, 2.00 pm IST

Match 11: October 14 - England vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST

Match 19: October 21 - England vs South Africa, Mumbai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 25: October 26 - England vs Qualifier 2, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 29: October 29 - England vs India, Lucknow, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - England vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 40: November 8 - England vs Qualifier 1, Pune, 2.00 pm IST

Match 45: November 12 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Are England early favorites to win the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes